NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Boosted by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,460 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.8% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

NIKE stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.69. The stock had a trading volume of 237,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,441. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $215.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

