Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NIO opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. NIO has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

