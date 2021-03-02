Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,907,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028,818 shares during the period. NIO makes up approximately 2.9% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 8.42% of NIO worth $5,259,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of NIO by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 237,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 131,419 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE NIO traded down $5.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,678,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.54.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.