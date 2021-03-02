NIX Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. NIX has a total market cap of $7.29 million and approximately $91,449.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NIX has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One NIX token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,790.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,509.40 or 0.03158396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00363685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.33 or 0.01088770 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.21 or 0.00448235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.48 or 0.00383927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.09 or 0.00251285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00022593 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,898,627 tokens. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.