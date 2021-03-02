Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a growth of 10,185.7% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NNUP opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. Nocopi Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.25.
About Nocopi Technologies
