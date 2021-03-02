NOIA Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.90 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.30 or 0.00811581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00028860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00061557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00029394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00046166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.