Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,302,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 676,153 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Nokia worth $32,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 2,327.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,761,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after buying an additional 19,906,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nokia by 182.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424,274 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 1.1% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,779,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 40,624 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 12.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,160,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 359,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 34.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,891,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 740,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOK. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

