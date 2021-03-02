Noku Achieves Market Cap of $9.24 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Noku token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Noku has traded up 47.6% against the US dollar. Noku has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $17,293.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.80 or 0.00798057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00029668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00029742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00045234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Noku (NOKU) is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

