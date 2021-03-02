noob.finance Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One noob.finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. noob.finance has a total market capitalization of $21,679.72 and $98.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, noob.finance has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.28 or 0.00492463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00076490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00078934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00079065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.88 or 0.00501890 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

noob.finance Token Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance

Buying and Selling noob.finance

