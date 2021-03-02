Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart Sells 5,961 Shares

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,237.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 636,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,188. The firm has a market cap of $494.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

