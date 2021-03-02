Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) CEO Sells $53,615.76 in Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,278.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David James Boennighausen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, David James Boennighausen sold 799 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $6,959.29.

On Wednesday, December 9th, David James Boennighausen sold 1,500 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $13,050.00.

Shares of NDLS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. 636,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $494.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 411.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

