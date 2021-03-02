Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) EVP Sells $62,692.11 in Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. 636,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $494.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the third quarter worth about $5,294,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 411.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 76.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 49.2% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 267,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NDLS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

