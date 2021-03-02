Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce sales of $23.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.38 million to $30.60 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $58.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $241.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.62 million to $247.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $209.49 million, with estimates ranging from $192.52 million to $226.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NAT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,721,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,729,000 after buying an additional 819,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,000,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,645 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,572 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 718,460 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares during the period. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAT opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $471.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -228.57%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

