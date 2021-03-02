Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Nordstrom updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.58. 3,999,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

