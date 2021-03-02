North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to report $170.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.90 million. North American Construction Group posted sales of $148.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $616.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.15 million to $685.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $686.20 million, with estimates ranging from $616.20 million to $726.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of NOA opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,620,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

