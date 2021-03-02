Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Trading Down 0.9%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.55. 3,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 7,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

About Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF)

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

