Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.48

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.48 and traded as high as $17.21. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 10,482 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on NTIC. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.41 million, a P/E ratio of -110.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 44,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

