NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

AMZN stock opened at $3,146.14 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,231.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,204.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

