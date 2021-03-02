Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,789 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Northrop Grumman worth $57,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,785 shares of company stock worth $831,792 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

NYSE:NOC traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.18 and a 200-day moving average of $310.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $357.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

