Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Lowered by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.09% of Northrop Grumman worth $43,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $294.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.91. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In related news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $831,792. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

