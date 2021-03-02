NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) CEO Robert C. Rowe Sells 3,000 Shares

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NWE traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $59.53. 327,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.99. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $78.08.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

