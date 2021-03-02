NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Director Britt E. Ide Sells 2,700 Shares

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NWE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.53. 327,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,117. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

