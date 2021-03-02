NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) VP Sells $474,989.87 in Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ NWE traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $59.53. 327,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,117. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

NWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

