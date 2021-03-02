Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.03

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.03 and last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 183798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.58.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average is $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.06.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,799,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 233,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,793,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,009,000 after buying an additional 34,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.
About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.
