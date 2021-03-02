Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.03

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.03 and last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 183798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average is $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,799,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 233,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,793,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,009,000 after buying an additional 34,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

