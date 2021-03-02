Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Trading Up 9.3%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares were up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 45,922,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,090,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 18,771.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,416,569 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 138,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Novan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

