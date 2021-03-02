Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 211.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Novanta during the third quarter worth about $212,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Novanta stock opened at $136.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 117.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.71.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Novanta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

