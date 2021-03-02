Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III Sells 2,895 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.48, for a total transaction of $652,764.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Novavax stock traded down $34.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,291,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.80. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Novavax by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Novavax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.94.

Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

