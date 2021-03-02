Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the January 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Danske upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.27. 7,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,199. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $66.75.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.66 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.