NPCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $114.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. NPCoin has a market cap of $353,281.42 and approximately $114.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004764 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.