NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Short Interest Up 289.2% in February

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a growth of 289.2% from the January 28th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS NNRRF opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. NRC Group ASA has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $6.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76.
About NRC Group ASA
