NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Short Interest Up 289.2% in February

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a growth of 289.2% from the January 28th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NNRRF opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. NRC Group ASA has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $6.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76.

About NRC Group ASA

NRC Group ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure business in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. It provides rail, metro, tram, harbor, and road related infrastructure services, including groundwork, specialized track work, safety, electro, telecom, and signaling systems, as well as project management, construction, maintenance, environment services, concrete works, and fibers.

