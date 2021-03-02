NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the January 28th total of 257,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NTN traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. NTN Buzztime has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
