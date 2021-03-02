NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the January 28th total of 257,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NTN traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. NTN Buzztime has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

