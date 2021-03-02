NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Trading 6.4% Higher

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $3.83. 615,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,850,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

