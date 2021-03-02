Nucleus Vision Price Tops $0.0018 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $12.48 million and $204,844.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00060274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.11 or 0.00811119 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00062555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00046037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,366,222 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

