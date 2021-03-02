NULS Market Cap Hits $55.85 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001144 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $55.85 million and $42.04 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NULS has traded up 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.18 or 0.00514492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00075910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00078894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00060572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00078555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.74 or 0.00482994 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars.

