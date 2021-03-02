NULS (NULS) Price Tops $0.56

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, NULS has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $55.77 million and $37.87 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.99 or 0.00489845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00075820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00079124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00079605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.45 or 0.00501029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00054837 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

