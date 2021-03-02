Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the January 28th total of 260,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,336,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,559,000 after buying an additional 1,555,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,043,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 36,273 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 559,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,035 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,389,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 266,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period.

JRO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.28. 170,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,095. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

