Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Up 283.3% in February

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the January 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 460.4% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

