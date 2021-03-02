Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Up 283.3% in February

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the January 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
