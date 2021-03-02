Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Down 64.2% in February

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the January 28th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
In related news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $89,337.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%.
