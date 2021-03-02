Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, an increase of 291.3% from the January 28th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE JRS opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 59,099 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 69,781 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

