Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Trading Down 5.5%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.71. 5,595,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 21,295,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

Get Nxt-ID alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nxt-ID stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Nxt-ID as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nxt-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxt-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.