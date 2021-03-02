Nxt (NXT) Hits Market Cap of $30.53 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nxt has a total market cap of $30.53 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019424 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006544 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008210 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org

