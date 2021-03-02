nYFI (N0031) Price Hits $0.17

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One nYFI token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, nYFI has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. nYFI has a total market cap of $453,893.99 and approximately $76,260.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.52 or 0.00486638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00073772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00077333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00079247 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00055862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.56 or 0.00472059 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

