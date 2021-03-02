Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OSH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 30,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,979. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,148,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares in the company, valued at $2,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,909,605 shares of company stock valued at $470,672,713 in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.