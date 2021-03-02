Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading 5% Higher

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.27 and last traded at $54.58. 1,392,705 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 872,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. Truist upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.10.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 444,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $20,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,501,490 shares in the company, valued at $391,068,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,909,605 shares of company stock worth $470,672,713 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,092,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

