Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.11

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.11 and last traded at $57.91, with a volume of 6597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OAS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 354,898 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,494,899 shares during the period. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $1,978,000.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

