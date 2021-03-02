Observer Trading 19.8% Higher Over Last Week (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a market capitalization of $15.51 million and $5.06 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.37 or 0.00823118 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00062357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00029937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

