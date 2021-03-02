Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

NASDAQ:OBCI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregor M. Dornau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $119,595.00. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.