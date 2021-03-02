OctoFi (OCTO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $374,481.00

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One OctoFi token can now be purchased for about $63.23 or 0.00129143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a total market cap of $36.43 million and approximately $374,481.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.23 or 0.00513144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00076049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00079155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.14 or 0.00476202 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,217 tokens. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

OctoFi Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

