Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Short Interest Update

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the January 28th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $14.80.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUP. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.
Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.
