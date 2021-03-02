Odyssey Achieves Market Cap of $3.83 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $3.83 million and $531,946.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.52 or 0.00486638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00073772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00077333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00079247 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00055862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.56 or 0.00472059 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

